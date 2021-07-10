New Haven man faces rape count; victim, 15

A 25-year-old New Haven man is charged with raping a 15-year-old girl visiting his home.

William H. Blanton Jr. was charged Thursday with rape, two counts of sexual misconduct and sexual battery.

Two swabs were taken from Blanton by a New Haven police officer. Blanton's DNA was used in an analysis with DNA taken from the victim, including her clothing, by the Indiana State Police laboratory. The results matched, court documents said.

The alleged rape occurred Dec. 17 to 18, when the victim went to visit Blanton and a woman. They were drinking White Claw, an alcoholic drink, and the woman went to sleep while the victim went to help Blanton work on a vehicle in the garage, documents said.

The victim was sitting in his car charging her cellphone when Blanton allegedly came from behind, pulled her out of the car and then bent her over the front passenger seat with half of her out of the car. He pulled her hair while undressing her and performing sex acts on her, court documents said.

The victim said she was drunk but kept telling Blanton she wanted him to stop.

“I just kept saying I wanted to go home,” the victim told investigators.

The victim and a female relative went to the New Haven Police Department a couple of days later with the victim's clothing in a plastic bag. The clothing had not been washed, court documents said. The victim was also taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Center.

Blanton was interviewed at the New Haven Police Department on Dec. 23 and denied any sexual contact with the victim. Blanton also called the victim “a liar,” court documents said.

Blanton was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $32,500 bail.

