Police investigate death at hotel

Fort Wayne police converged Saturday at the Quality Inn in the 1700 block of West Washington Center Road to investigate a death, but found no signs of foul play.

Police were called to the hotel at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Later in the afternoon, a couple of Fort Wayne police vehicles remained along with one from the New Haven Police Department.

Fort Wayne police Lieutenant Bernie Ebetino said at that time police did not believe there was foul play, but the department was conducting a thorough investigation.

jduffy@jg.net