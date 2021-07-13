Tuesday, July 13, 2021 9:20 pm
1 person dies in 2-vehicle crash at Coliseum, Sherman
Journal Gazette
One person died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at Sherman and Coliseum boulevards.
Police found an extremely damaged Nissan with the driver pinned inside shortly before 6 p.m. The driver died at a hospital.
A witness told police the Nissan was northbound on Sherman and a Honda was eastbound on Coliseum. The Honda ran a red light, colliding with the Nissan.
The impact occcurred on the driver’s side of the Nissan. The driver of the Honda remained at the scene during the investigation.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story