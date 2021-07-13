1 person dies in 2-vehicle crash at Coliseum, Sherman

One person died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at Sherman and Coliseum boulevards.

Police found an extremely damaged Nissan with the driver pinned inside shortly before 6 p.m. The driver died at a hospital.

A witness told police the Nissan was northbound on Sherman and a Honda was eastbound on Coliseum. The Honda ran a red light, colliding with the Nissan.

The impact occcurred on the driver’s side of the Nissan. The driver of the Honda remained at the scene during the investigation.