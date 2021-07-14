Brandriff Street kitchen fire extinguished

Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire in a house just south of downtown Wednesday.

The fire department was called at 5:09 p.m. to 301 Brandriff St., near Webster Street and Masterson Avenue. Crews saw smoke coming from the two-story home.

Firefighters found the blaze in the kitchen and searched the home for occupants, finding no one, a report said.

Crews had the fire under control in 12 minutes. It caused moderate fire and smoke damage and minor water damage, the department said.