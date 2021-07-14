North Side substitute teacher facing charges

A 29-year-old North Side High School substitute gym teacher has been suspended after being charged with trying to seduce a 14-year-old student.

Aaron Michael Kimbrell was charged Wednesday with attempted child seduction, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, all felonies.

On July 3, Kimbrell sent an Uber to pick up the girl who was staying at a friend’s house, but her friend's parents intercepted before she could leave, court documents said.

The two had been exchanging messages and photos on Instagram. Kimbrell sent photos of himself lifting his shirt to expose his abs and slightly pulling down his trousers. The girl sent nude photographs of herself to Kimbrell, court records said.

The relationship started when the victim sent Kimbrell a "follow" request on Instagram about a week after school ended in May.

Kimbrell accepted her request on his private page. They started talking about 10 p.m. the first night and communicated until about 3 a.m. The victim disclosed that she thought he was good looking and then she told him she wanted to have intercourse with him, court documents said.

Kimbrell told her "no" and to delete their messages because he could get into trouble.

The girl apparently "egged him on," telling him that "nobody would know." Then they discussed sex and he asked her if she was on birth control. She told him she wasn’t and asked Kimbrell if he would wear a condom.

Kimbrell replied he wouldn’t wear a condom. The girl then told him he would have to purchase the "plan B" pill for her. The victim said he asked questions about where they would have sex and she suggested the gym or locker room once school ended.

The weekend of July 3-4, she contacted Kimbrell when she was spending the night at a friend’s house. While talking to him, she sent him a photo of herself wearing a tank top and cutoff bra. Kimbrell asked to see some "skin," so then she sent a photo of her bare chest and asked if that was "bad," court documents said.

"Definitely not a bad thing," Kimbrell replied. At one point, the girl sent Kimbrell an old video of herself performing a sex act. Then she told him she wanted to come to his house and asked him if he could pay for an Uber because she was "broke."

Kimbrell agreed and told her the Uber – a black Toyota – would be there in 10 minutes and to say she was leaving to go spend the night at her cousin’s house.

Krista Stockman, spokeswoman for Fort Wayne Community Schools, said substitute teachers are only paid for the days they work, so Kimbrell is suspended without pay.

Kimbrell was released from the Allen County Jail on $20,000 bond. He has a court hearing Monday.

