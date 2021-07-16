Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Stellhorn Road

A motorcyclist died after a crash Thursday morning on Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne police said.

Fort Wayne police were called to Stellhorn Road and Woodway Drive just after 10 a.m., a statement from the department said.

The statement said investigators believe that the driver of an SUV going east on Stellhorn Road was making a left turn onto Woodway Drive when he turned into the path of a motorcyclist who was going west on Stellhorn Road.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before the crash. The victim was wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital medical staff.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries, police said.

The road was closed while the scene was investigated.

Coliseum crash victim identified

The Allen County coroner's office Thursday identified a Goshen man killed in a fatal crash Tuesday at Coliseum and Sherman boulevards.

Ted Allan Henderson, 29, died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner's office determined after an autopsy.

Henderson's death is the 24th traffic fatality this year in Fort Wayne and Allen County.