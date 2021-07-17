4-year-old boy struck by van near Lawton Park

A 4-year-old boy was hurt after being struck by a van Saturday afternoon.

Police were called at 6:36 p.m. to Fourth Street in front of Lawton Park on reports of a child being hit by a car, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The van was traveling east on Fourth when the boy tried to cross the street, heading south, and darted out in front of the van. The driver of the van was unable to stop in time. The boy was taken to Lutheran Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Fourth Street was closed to traffic during the investigation and now open.