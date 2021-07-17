Aboite Road crash victim ID'd

An 18-year-old Roanoke man has been identified as the victim of a Thursday crash on Aboite Road, the Allen County coroner's office said Friday.

Isaac David Jernigan was driving in the 9000 block of Aboite Road when he lost control of his vehicle, left the road and struck a tree, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Jernigan was taken to a hospital, where death was pronounced soon after arrival, the statement said.

It said Jernigan died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash. Twenty-six people have died in Allen County vehicle crashes this year.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the coroner's office.

Man in fatal crash identified

A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle-car crash at Stellhorn Road and Woodway Drive Thursday, the Allen County coroner's office said Friday.

David C. Nunnally II died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries, the coroner's office said. Nunnally was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the coroner's office.