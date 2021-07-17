City man indicted over May drive-by

Swift police action on a drive-by shooting put a Fort Wayne man in jail, accused of firing more than 20 shots at a home on the city's southeast side.

Cutter Allen Strickland, 29, no address included, was charged Friday. His charges include two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness when defendant commits aggressive driving that results in the death or catastrophic injury of another person, two counts of obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and felony marijuana possession.

At 10:32 p.m. May 23, the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crimes Unit responded to shots fired at a home on southwest Anthony Wayne Drive when people were inside, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A witness described the suspect vehicle as a gray minivan and also provided descriptions of the driver and passenger. The witness also told police the van went in the direction of Capitol Avenue and Anthony Boulevard.

Detective Matt Foote came upon the 2005 Dodge van, registered to Strickland, traveling southbound on Anthony Boulevard.

He got behind the minivan at Pettit Avenue and followed it to the area of Paulding Road and Bowser Avenue, where Foote attempted a traffic stop. Strickland sped off, sometimes driving twice the speed limit, and led police on a 20-minute pursuit. The chase ended near State Boulevard and Poinsette Drive after Strickland hit a stop stick that deflated his tire, court documents said.

The minivan was towed and a search turned up a 9 mm shell casing and two 9 mm live rounds. At the scene, police found 21 9 mm shell casings, court documents said. Police also found 13 ounces of marijuana and 32 packets of various THC edibles.

Because Foote believed a gun may have been thrown from the van, police started to look in the vicinity of the crime scene and the pursuit. Two handguns were located in separate locations the morning after the shootings.

One 9 mm black Taurus G3C was found on the east side of Winter Street, covered in grass and scratches indicative of being thrown out of a speeding vehicle.

Foote reviewed in-car video and matched the gun location to where Strickland veered to the east side of the street, driving in the wrong direction, court documents said.

The second handgun, a 9 mm Glock 17, was found near an unidentified day care by a man dropping off his child. He told Foote he heard the vehicle pursuit go by his home nearby.

The shell casings recovered at the scene were fired from the 9 mm Glock 17, according to results from the Indiana State Police Laboratory. The 9 mm shell casing found inside the van was fired from the Taurus handgun, court documents.

Strickland posted a $20,000 bond Friday and was released from the Allen County Jail. His next court date is Wednesday.

