Kosciusko police conduct drug bust, make eight arrests

Operation Firecracker, a collaborative law enforcement drug bust in Kosciusko County, netted eight people on drug possession charges, more than half receiving felony-level charges.

NET43, or the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team, followed leads of several drug tips from people living in North Webster and Syracuse, making their arrests over a two-day period Wednesday and Thursday, according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.

Felony arrests:

• Jadyn Michael Micha Smith Lantz, 23, charged with felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,250 bail.

• Tara Holbrook, 36, charged with a felony probation violation warrant, was being held in lieu of a $5,250 bail.

• Brenda Darlene Stump, 61, was charged with felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was being held in lieu of $5,250 bail.

• Kelsea Leigh Carver, 24, was charged with felony narcotic drug possession, methamphetamine possession and possession of a syringe. She was being held in lieu of $5,250 bail.

• Tyler James Niles, 33, was charged with methamphetamine dealing and felony methamphetamine possession with misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $25,250 bail.

Law enforcement agencies aiding NET43 included the Indiana State Police, Kosciusko County prosecutor's office, Warsaw, Winona Lake, Pierceton and Mentone police departments and Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.

