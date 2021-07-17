The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, July 17, 2021 1:00 am

    Kosciusko police conduct drug bust, make eight arrests

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    Operation Firecracker, a collaborative law enforcement drug bust in Kosciusko County, netted eight people on drug possession charges, more than half receiving felony-level charges. 

    NET43, or the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team, followed leads of several drug tips from people living in North Webster and Syracuse, making their arrests over a two-day period Wednesday and Thursday, according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.

    Felony arrests:

    • Jadyn Michael Micha Smith Lantz, 23, charged with felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $5,250 bail. 

    • Tara Holbrook, 36, charged with a felony probation violation warrant, was being held in lieu of a $5,250 bail.

    • Brenda Darlene Stump, 61, was charged with felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was being held in lieu of $5,250 bail. 

    • Kelsea Leigh Carver, 24, was charged with felony narcotic drug possession, methamphetamine possession and possession of a syringe. She was being held in lieu of $5,250 bail. 

    • Tyler James Niles, 33, was charged with methamphetamine dealing and felony methamphetamine possession with misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $25,250 bail. 

    Law enforcement agencies aiding NET43 included the Indiana State Police, Kosciusko County prosecutor's office, Warsaw, Winona Lake, Pierceton and Mentone police departments and Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.

    jduffy@jg.net

