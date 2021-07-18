2 hurt in crash in Steuben County

Two people were hurt after crashing their car into a tree in Steuben County.

Steuben County Sheriff's deputies were called just before midnight Saturday to the area of U.S. 20 near County Road 935 East in rural York Township on reports of a crash with possible entrapment, according to a news release.

Deputies found a black 2010 Chevy Malibu off the south side of the road against a tree with heavy front-end damage. The driver, Cameron Hicks, 19, of Edgerton, Ohio, was able to free himself from the car. His passenger, 16-year-old Brianna Wickerham, also of Edgerton, was still trapped inside and needed to be extricated by the Angola Fire Department.

The initial crash investigation indicated that Hicks was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when his Malibu left the road for an unknown reason and collided with a tree. Both passengers were wearing seatbelts and the airbags did deploy, according to the news release.

Hicks suffered lacerations and minor bleeding to his upper arm and Wickerham had a possible broken leg. Both Hicks and Wickerham were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment. The weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the crash. Deputies believe driver fatigue may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.