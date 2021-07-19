Shooting sends man to hospital

A man was in life-threatening condition after a shooting west of downtown Fort Wayne early Sunday morning, city police said.

Fort Wayne police were called to Main and Center streets about 2:30 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Officers found a man who appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, but was downgraded to life-threatening condition, the statement said.

Witnesses told police the victim may have been involved in an argument at Pedal City shortly before the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

Couple barricades selves inside home

A couple barricaded themselves inside a Fort Wayne home Sunday after a man threatened to shoot another man, city police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Russell Avenue just before 1 a.m. and talked with a man in the front yard before he fled into the home, a statement from police said. It said the man called dispatch, said he wasn't going to come out and threatened to shoot officers.

The man's stepson was concerned his mother might be inside with the man, police said. They said the Crisis Response Team was called to was able to talk to the man, who confirmed a woman was also inside the house. The woman told police she was not being held against her will and also refused to come outside, the statement said.

After several hours of negotiations, both agreed to leave the home just after 5:30 a.m., police said.

2 from Ohio crash into tree

Two people were hurt after crashing their car into a tree in Steuben County.

Steuben County sheriff's deputies were called just before midnight Saturday to the area of U.S. 20 near County Road 935 East in rural York Township on reports of a crash with possible entrapment, according to a news release.

Deputies found a black 2010 Chevy Malibu off the south side of the road against a tree with heavy front-end damage. The driver, Cameron Hicks, 19, of Edgerton, Ohio, was able to free himself from the car. His passenger, 16-year-old Brianna Wickerham of Edgerton, needed to be extricated by the Angola Fire Department.

The initial crash investigation indicated that Hicks was traveling east on U.S. 20 when his Malibu left the road for an unknown reason and slammed into a tree. Both passengers were wearing seat belts and the airbags did deploy, according to the news release.

Hicks suffered lacerations and minor bleeding to his upper arm and Wickerham had a possible broken leg. Both Hicks and Wickerham were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment. The weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the crash. Deputies believe driver fatigue may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.