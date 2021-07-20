5 safely escape house blaze

Two adults and three children escaped a burning home Monday morning on the city's south side.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 712 W. Oakdale Drive just before 4:15 a.m. and found a fire on the first floor of the two-story home, a statement from the department said.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No arrests made during festival

It was a calm Three Rivers Festival, if you ask the Fort Wayne Police Department.

No arrests were made during this year's event, the department said Monday.

In 2018, there were four arrests during the annual nine-day festival, and there were three arrests in 2019. There was no festival last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokeswoman Capt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said police hope this year's lack of arrests will become a trend.

Boy, 4, hit by van still hospitalized

A 4-year-old boy continues to recover after being struck by a van on Fourth Street over the weekend.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, near Lawton Park, when the boy “darted in front of the van” to cross the street, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release. The van's driver was unable to stop in time, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police spokeswoman Capt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said Monday afternoon the boy's condition had not worsened.

Police are still investigating, but a preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol does not appear to be a factor.