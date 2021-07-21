Firefighters free woman trapped in blaze

Fort Wayne firefighters rescued a woman from the basement of a burning home Tuesday while a child who had escaped the fire ran to a nearby fire station to alert them to the blaze.

Firefighters were called to 6929 Red Haw Drive just before 11 a.m. on a report of someone possibly trapped in the basement, the fire department said.

Crews saw smoke coming from the one-story home and rescued a woman who was trapped in the basement. Two children inside the home were able to escape on their own, the department said.

Crews were told three large dogs were also possibly inside. Firefighters found two of the dogs in the basement and rescued them. The third dog had gotten out by itself.

Investigators believe the fire, which was in the kitchen, started from hot material improperly disposed of in a trash can.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The fire was ruled accidental by investigators.

No one hurt after shots fired at bar

Fort Wayne police confirmed shots were fired at the Latch String Bar & Grill, 3221 N. Clinton St., just before midnight Monday. No one was injured.

Paulding man, 21, reported missing

The Paulding County Sheriff's Department in Ohio is looking for a 21-year-old resident who has been reported missing.

Clay Dockery is 5-foot-10, has dark hair and eyes, weighs 175 pounds and wears glasses, the sheriff's department said in a statement Tuesday. It said he has a tattoo of a banjo on his right shoulder and praying hands on his left shoulder.

Dockery may be driving a maroon 2007 Honda Pilot with an Ohio license plate of GBV5809.

– Journal Gazette