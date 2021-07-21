Solicitation charge filed; man facing other counts

The 14-year-old girl only knew her alleged predator by the name “Clee” until she saw a newspaper article with his photo.

She told a police officer “Clee” had offered her drugs and solicited her for sex. The victim's grandfather contacted police at her request, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

Charles Lee Dewey, 25, also known as “Clee” and Cameron Jones, was charged Tuesday with felony child solicitation for sexual intercourse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Tuesday's charges add to a string of other warrants for Dewey's arrest.

Court documents revealed several encounters between July and December of 2020 when Dewey aggressively demanded sex from the victim and her friend. One time he made the demand after he told them they owed him gas money after he picked up the victim and her friend to take them home, court records said.

Another time Dewey picked up the victim and her friend at an elementary school on the city's northeast side and he agreed to drive them outside of Fort Wayne. They eventually drove to another friend's house near Homestead High School. At that location, Dewey told her she'd have to “get with him” or he wasn't going to let her out of the car, court documents said.

Dewey is also wanted in Allen County on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual battery, intimidation, rape, child pornography possession, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and residential entry break and enter. All charges are pending from incidents last year or this year.

