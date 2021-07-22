Threats to kids by woman nets felony charges

A 32-year-old Marion woman accused of threatening children with a knife at the Weisser Park Elementary school playground is now wanted by police in Allen County.

In a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Allen Superior Court, Terra Roling, the subject of Facebook commentary since the May 15 incident was captured on video, is charged with two felony counts of intimidation.

Court documents say Roling and her 13-year-old son were at the playground that day when he told her he'd been battered by other children there. Roling then “verbally threatened” the boy with a knife as she held him. She then began to chase the children, court documents say.

The local activist group Changemakers, led by Alisha Rauch and Daylana Daisy Saunders, campaigned for the arrest during the group's weekly Facebook Live broadcasts.

After the warrant was issued, Rauch told The Journal Gazette she learned about the incident when her son brought it to her attention on an Instagram page. At that time, the video had received about two views, Rauch said.

Rauch and Saunders filed the initial police report and showed Fort Wayne police the video, Rauch said. When police said parents would need to come forward, the two women contacted parents to let them know what happened, she said.

The Changemakers issued a list of demands concerning Roling's arrest: that there be an apology in open court, fair and reasonable sentencing and no plea deals or reduced sentencing.

