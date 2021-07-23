Man badly injured in attack on Robinwood; no suspects

A man is recovering in a hospital from an attack in Fort Wayne, police said.

Officers were called to 4029 Robinwood Drive about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding a victim with head injuries.

Paramedics took the person to a hospital where staff said he was in a life-threatening condition.

There are no suspects and police are asking anyone with information to call 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the Crime Stoppers app P3.

Pigs killed in semi rollover

An undisclosed number of pigs were killed in a semi rollover crash early Thursday along Interstate 469 in St. Joseph Township.

Allen County police said they were called to the area at the 26.2 mile marker near Indiana 37 about 4:30 a.m.

The truck driver, who was hauling a herd of about 170 swine, suffered minor injuries in the crash and some pigs were killed and others injured, officers said. Lanes along I-469 were closed for several hours.