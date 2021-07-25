Decertified officers in Indiana

The Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board provided the names and dates of the action but doesn't keep details of why. Court records and published accounts provide the details on arrests and convictions. In many of the cases, the officer relinquished certification as part of a plea agreement.

2021

Dustin Hatfield – The Greendale police officer was convicted of official misconduct, a felony. He was accused of destroying or manipulating video evidence.

David Bisard – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer was convicted of several felonies after killing a motorcyclist and injuring two others while driving drunk on the job.

2020

Joe Don Baker – The Scott County sheriff's deputy was convicted of unlawful possession of anabolic steroid, a felony. Five other charges were dismissed.

Randal Dague – The Bunker Hill town marshal was convicted of felony official misconduct for illegally swearing in someone as a deputy who went on to pose as a law enforcement officer.

Terry Joe Smith – The Putnam County sheriff's officer was convicted on two federal counts of violating the civil rights of two people under arrest related to excessive force.

Shane Gibson – The Scottsburg police officer was convicted of battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor.

2019

Daniel Greer – The Gibson County sheriff's deputy was convicted of child seduction, a felony, related to conduct with an underage boy while a school resource officer.

Chadwick Hill – The former Kosciusko County sheriff's officer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and part of his plea was to relinquish his law enforcement certification.

2017

Isaac Martinez – The Indiana State Police trooper was charged with three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. He pleaded guilty to one count.

2016

James Foutch – The Edgewood police officer was convicted of reckless homicide after killing a man and injuring another while driving under the influence of several medications.

Jason Scott Thomas – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer was convicted of assisting a criminal.

2015

Donald R. Bailey – The Hope town marshal was found guilty of official misconduct, a felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.

Stacey Chasteen – The Greensburg police chief pleaded guilty to theft and official misconduct, both felonies, for stealing $75,000 in cash seized during criminal investigations.

Christopher E. Dickerson – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer was accused of stealing guns during an investigation. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction of justice and a theft charge was dropped.

2014

Edward O. Kabella – The Lake County Sheriff's deputy was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to use his position to purchase machine guns and laser sights and resell them for profit.

Joseph R. Kumstar – The Lake County Sheriff's deputy was sentenced to almost five years in prison for conspiring to use his position to purchase machine guns and laser sights and resell them for profit.

Ronald Slusser Jr. – The Lake County Sheriff's deputy was sentenced to almost six years in prison for conspiring to use his position to purchase machine guns and laser sights and resell them for profit.

2013

Cale H. Worley – The Rushville police officer pleaded guilty to official misconduct while a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor was dropped. This year, he was arrested on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Timothy S. Whitright – The Warsaw police officer pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a felony, in a case involving a child under the age of 14. A child molesting charge was dropped.

2012

George Michael Deatrick – The Harrison County sheriff was charged with 12 counts and pleaded guilty to six counts. It came after an investigation into the sexual harassment of two police dispatchers.

Michael D. Fogle – The Dearborn County sheriff's deputy was charged with eight counts – a mix of felonies and misdemeanors – stemming from an investigation regarding the use of money from federal traffic safety grants.

2011

Ryan Huston – The St. Joseph County police officer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and for carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Haven R. Freeman – The South Bend police officer pleaded guilty to knowingly and unlawfully demanding and receiving property from another under color of official right and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Andrew J. Taghorn – The South Bend police officer received prison time after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and firearms charges.

Aaron M. Bishop – The former Indiana state excise police officer was sentenced to two years in prison after he admitted to stealing guns and money from the evidence room. The Fort Wayne man pleaded guilty to theft and official misconduct in Whitley County.

Dennis L. Lewis – The Aurora police officer was sentenced to seven years in prison for soliciting teenage girls online.

Michael Mosier – The Indiana State Police trooper was charged with official misconduct and battery for spanking a woman he pulled over on the Toll Road. He pleaded guilty in Steuben County to two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Joshua M. Nygren – The Indianapolis police officer was charged with drinking and driving and convicted of various traffic offenses.

Micah J. Rulli – The Haubstadt town marshal pleaded guilty to theft and official misconduct for ordering part-time officers to submit falsified time sheets and keeping the money.

Jamie P. Buford – The South Bend police officer received prison time after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and firearms charges.

Dana L. Cotton – The Aurora police chief was charged with official misconduct, conflict of interest and theft – all felonies.

Robert C. Culp – The South Bend police officer pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges related to an elaborate mortgage fraud scheme.

2010

James Dejuan Davis – The Indianapolis police officer received 10 years in prison after his guilty pleas to possession with intent to distribute 50 kilograms of marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Robert B. Long – The Indianapolis police officer was convicted on federal drug trafficking charges at trial and sentenced to 25 years.

David L. Scudder – The Greensburg police officer was convicted by a jury of theft and official misconduct, both felonies.

Anthony Shaun Smith – The Indianapolis police officer was charged with seven felonies and two misdemeanors and pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and official misconduct. A rape count was dismissed.

Michael Charles Smith – No information available except he was with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Tony W. Macik – The South Bend police officer was fired after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault charges.

Zachary Paul Miller – The Topeka police officer was charged with three felony counts of official misconduct and one count of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine. He was arrested while on bond on unrelated charges. He pleaded guilty to impersonation of a public servant, a felony. The rest were dismissed.

Noble Earl Duke – The Indianapolis police officer pleaded guilty to tipping off suspects in a federal drug investigation by disclosing wiretaps.

William C. Wike Jr. – The Huntington officer pleaded guilty to sexual battery in a case unrelated to his official duty.

Jason P. Edwards – The Indianapolis 9olice officer received 17 years in prison after being found guilty of five federal drug charges.

2009

Ronald M. Fargo Jr. – The Michigan City police officer pleaded guilty to official misconduct and false reporting; a count of sexual misconduct was dismissed.

Rodney L. Peters – No information available except he was with the Laurel Police Department.

Michael B. Flynn – The Carmel police officer was convicted of felony official misconduct related to the theft of a vehicle.

2008

Mark A. Lewandowski – No information available except he was with the St. Joseph Sheriff's Department.

2007

Chad D. Knight – No information available except he was with the Carmel Police Department.

Dennis Michael Swanson – No information available except he was with the Roseland Police Department.