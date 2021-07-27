Girlfriend seriously hurt in shooting; man charged

A Fort Wayne man appeared in court Monday after he allegedly told police he shot his girlfriend four times.

Nicholas C. Mitchell, 23, was charged with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Police responded to a shooting about 10 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 7100 block of Chippenham Drive on the northwest side.

The shooting followed an argument during which Mitchell accused his girlfriend of cheating on him while on a trip after she returned from Chicago, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department report.

Mitchell shot the victim four times, police said. She had injuries to her left shoulder, abdomen, left arm and back, which required surgery, the report said.

The victim was in critical condition when she went to a hospital, but FWPD spokeswoman Capt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said in an email Monday the status of her injuries was later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Mitchell and the victim do not have a history of domestic violence, and Mitchell does not have a prior battery conviction, the report said.

Allen County Superior Magistrate John Bohdan set Mitchell's bail at $20,000 during the initial hearing Monday.

