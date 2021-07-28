Man facing murder charge

A 29-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting another man as he slept in his car, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The preliminary charge of murder against Tony Jackson comes almost three months after Daniel Nolan, 33, was found in his car near Hanna and Oxford streets about 6 a.m. May 2.

The nearly four-page probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police Detective Luke MacDonald describes the hours leading to Nolan's homicide, including a 3 a.m. argument at a north-side strip club and friends' efforts to get him home.

Fort Wayne police interviewed witnesses and reviewed videos from numerous sources to piece together the events.

Nolan didn't go home immediately after Club 44 security broke up the argument and told the multiple people involved to leave, the court documents said.

Instead, the affidavit said, Nolan went with a friend to a barbershop at Lafayette Street and McKinnie Avenue to get the friend's car. After his friend left, an intoxicated Nolan reportedly passed out in his car.

Friends later returned to help Nolan, who reportedly sat with his gun on his lap. They woke him up and followed him home, where he pulled over to park in front of his house, documents said.

Meanwhile, Jackson learned about the argument at Club 44, which involved his family. Angry, Jackson was driven to where Nolan slept in his car, left the area and returned to shoot him, documents said.

The sequence of events – Jackson seeing Nolan asleep and later returning – is why police believe Nolan's death was a premeditated murder, the affidavit said.

Another witness involved told police she believed she and Jackson were going to the area to buy marijuana, but evidence doesn't support that story, documents said.

The crime scene was also telling.

Nolan's car windows were up, the passenger door was closed, and the angle and tight grouping of the gunfire indicated “the shooting began without ever reaching the vehicle to interact with Daniel,” documents said.

Police reportedly questioned Jackson about the case after he was arrested July 21 on unrelated charges. A hearing is set for Friday.

