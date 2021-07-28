Man saved in Warsaw fire

A man rescued from a burning apartment building was in stable condition Tuesday, Warsaw police said.

Firefighters responded about 9:30 p.m. Monday to 321 W. Fort Wayne St. in Warsaw, where heavy flames were visible on the first story, police said in a news release.

Emergency personnel received reports of people possibly being trapped inside the burning building, and five crews entered the structure to conduct a rescue search, police said.

Steven D. Mawer, a second-floor resident, was removed through a second-floor window and taken to ground level by ladder, police said.

He was flown to Lutheran Hospital's burn center, the release said.

Fire crews also searched the first floor for residents, police said, and it was later confirmed they weren't inside.

Police said the building, which is managed by Schafer Rentals LLC of Warsaw, sustained about $125,100 in damage. Damage to its contents was estimated at $63,000.

The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal and the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory marshal.

Man with knives barricades self

A girl ran to a neighbor's home Tuesday as her parents were fighting and said her father had knives in his hands, Fort Wayne police said in a news release.

Police responded to the domestic dispute at 724 W. Creighton Ave. about 4:20 p.m. and removed the woman from the scene for her safety, police said.

Officers tried to talk with the man, who was in the yard holding knives, but the man retreated inside, beginning a two-hour standoff between him and police, the release said.

Police believed the man barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom. At times, the man would yell out a window and threaten to hurt himself and burn down the house, police said.

Authorities entered the house about 6:20 p.m. and took the man in custody, the release said.

Nobody was injured, but the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted cuts that weren't life-threatening, police said.

Alligator found in Whitley lake

Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources visited a Whitley County lake this week on the lookout for an alligator.

A reported alligator sighting at New Lake prompted the Monday outings – one during the day, one at night – but officers were unable to find the reptile or signs of one, said Capt. Jet Quillen of the Indiana DNR law enforcement division.

The agency since learned someone caught and killed the alligator, he said.

In Indiana, Quillen said, possession of an alligator isn't regulated until the animal reaches the length of 5 feet.

The DNR takes reports of alligator sightings seriously because of the public safety risk, Quillen said.

Officers also search at night because alligators can be spotted in the dark by the glow of their eyes, he said.

