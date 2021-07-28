Woman accused of knife threats arrested

A local woman accused of threatening children with a knife at a Fort Wayne playground was arrested today.

Terra Roling, 32, of the 500 block of Blueberry Lane, was booked into the Allen County Jail just after noon. She was released little more than two hours later on $12,500 bond, a jail spokesman said.

Roling is charged with two counts of felony intimidation.

Roling and her children were at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground May 15. Her 13-year-old son told her he and another child had just been battered by another child, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police officer John Chambers.

Roling verbally confronted the alleged juvenile attacker and threatened him while holding a knife. She then started to run toward the alleged attacker and other children, the police report said.

The attack was caught on a cell phone video and first surfaced on Instagram. Changemakers, a local activist group lead by Alisha Rauch and Daylana Daisy Saunders, campaigned to have her arrested and filed the original police report, Rauch said.

A warrant was issued for her arrest July 20. She has a court hearing Friday.

jduffy@jg.net