DeKalb crash kills boy, 8, injures 2 other children

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a crash that killed a 8-year-old boy Wednesday evening.

According to the DeKalb County sheriff's office, McCordsville resident Jacquelyn Bego, 35, stopped her Ford Explorer at a stop sign on County Road 40 about 6 p.m. before failing to yield to a southbound semi at the Indiana 1 intersection.

The SUV was hit on the passenger side, police said, and the impact from the collision sent both vehicles down an embankment with the SUV ending up on its top, police said.

Bego was able to free herself from the wreckage, police said, but emergency crews had to extract the children – Bradford Bego, 9, Deckleen Bego, 6, and Noah Bego, 3 –from the SUV.

Bradford died at the scene, police said, and the two other children suffered cuts and bruises and were taken to a hospital by ambulance and helicopter, police said.

Authorities said the three children were all properly secured.

The semi driver was not hurt.