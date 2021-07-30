Person of interest named in Steuben County death

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the homicide of a 36-year-old man.

Steven M. Restemayer, 30, of Coldwater, Michigan, was found in a camper next to a residence in the 5700 block of North County Road 675 East, where the body of Daniel Sheets was found.

Sheets, found in the garage area, had been reported missing Wednesday and hadn’t been seen since July 23, according to a release from Rodney L. Robinson, Steuben County Sheriff.

The residence had also been involved in a fire on July 24, but was not the cause of Sheets’ death, according to the release. The cause and manner of Sheet's death were not included in the release.

Restemayer was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant from DeKalb County for failure to appear on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, the release said.

No further details were given. The homicide investigation is being conducted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police.

jduffy@jg.net