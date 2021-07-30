Second person charged in December shooting death

A second man has been charged in the shooting death of Hakeem Cage, 23, who collapsed from multiple gunshot wounds outside The Summit at Ridgewood apartments.

As he lay on the ground, the shooter immediately robbed him of a large amount of cash.

Korta S. Thomas, 22, of the 7400 block of Mill Run Road was charged late Thursday with felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Thomas’ 17-year-old cousin, Javon Thomas, was charged Dec. 23 with murder, using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

His three-day jury trial in front of Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent begins Sept. 14, according to court documents.

On Dec. 2, the cousins attended a stripper party at the Hawthorn Suites before driving a borrowed 2014 black Nissan Altima to the Summit Apartments, where Javon Thomas lay in wait for Cage to return with his girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Liza Anglin.

Just before 4 a.m., Cage was shot several times as he walked up the sidewalk toward his girlfriend’s apartment. The girlfriend witnessed the shooting and told police the shooter immediately rifled Cage’s pockets, making off with a large wad of cash. She thought she heard about five gunshots, she said.

The girlfriend saw the black Nissan leave at a high rate of speed. The car was also caught on video surveillance on the Allen County Memorial Coliseum cameras across the street. Detectives matched phone records with surveillance from the Coliseum and Hawthorn Suites, providing a cohesive narrative of events.

Cage was the one who arranged the party at Hawthorn Suites and was known to flash his money in front of others, the girlfriend said. A witness who was with the cousins when the shooting occurred said Javon Thomas and Cage got into a dispute over money at the party, court documents said.

At The Summit, Korta Thomas was in the black Nissan and took over driving the vehicle when his cousin, Javon Thomas got out and crouched down between vehicles, waiting for Cage.

The witness heard gunshots and saw Cage lying on the ground. He reported seeing Javon Thomas hop in the backseat with more than $5,000, court documents said.

The witness also said after the shooting that Korta Thomas was seen with a large amount of money.

Korta Thomas has a hearing Monday. He was being held at the Allen County Jail on unrelated charges.

