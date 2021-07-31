Man, 29, accused of raping girl, 11

A 29-year-old Fort Wayne man is at the DeKalb County Jail on charges of rape and child molesting of an 11-year-old girl in Auburn.

Jeffrey Lockhart, of the 9300 block of Barbara Lane, allegedly drove to Auburn on July 16 to meet her near her home and engage in sexual intercourse with the victim. He refused to stop after being asked to stop, according to a release from the Auburn Police Department.

An investigation by Auburn Detective Aaron Quick reported that Lockhart and the girl met July 9 through the social media site Snapchat and then started to text each other. Lockhart was arrested Thursday and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Ohio man killed in Paulding crash

State police in Van Wert, Ohio, are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday in Paulding County.

Police said Mark A. Dobbelaere, 62, of Oakwood, Ohio, was driving west on Ohio Route 613 about 1:20 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road and hit a traffic sign then struck a pole.

Emergency crews found the car overturned into a tree, and Dobbelaere was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No more information was provided.