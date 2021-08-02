Stolen emergency vehicle filled with drugs captured

An Ohio man was arrested in DeKalb County Saturday night after he led officers on a pursuit in a stolen emergency vehicle from Michigan full of narcotics.

Just before midnight, the DeKalb County Sheriff's department was notified by the Hillsdale Police department in Michigan that the stolen vehicle was in the area. The Hillsdale police were tracking the vehicle by a GPS unit inside the stolen Ford Explorer, a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff's department said.

A DeKalb County deputy saw the vehicle going south on Interstate 69, near Auburn, at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop, the statement said.

Garrett Police officers deployed stop sticks near the 326-mile marker, 3 miles south of Auburn, and were able to deflate the passenger-side tires, police said.

The car continued south on I-69 for about 2 miles before it came to a stop, the statement said.

Thomas J. McGuire is in the DeKalb County Jail and charged with resisting law enforcement and theft.

80-year-old dies in car crash into tree

An 80-year-old St. Joe man died in a one-car crash Sunday in DeKalb County near Newville, the county sheriff's department said.

Investigators said sometime between 7 and 7:15 a.m. Edward Yoder was headed west in the 7500 block of Indiana 8 when he drove off the road without braking or negotiating a turn, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Yoder's car hit a tree in the front yard of 5340 County Road 75, the statement said. Investigators believe Yoder suffered blunt force injuries from not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash, the statement said.

The county sheriff's department and coroner's office are continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash.