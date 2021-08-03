2 die in separate collision, crash

Two area women died Monday after separate car crashes.

Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Department responded about 2 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Indiana 9 just north of Marion.

Anthony Scott, 37, of Marion was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Trax southbound on Indiana 9 when he crossed the road's center line for “an undetermined reason,” the state police news release said.

Beth Kelley, 24, of Andrews was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta northbound when she was struck in a head-on collision with the Chevrolet Trax, police said, and she died of her injuries.

Scott was taken by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital with internal injuries, the news release said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and other agencies responded about 1 p.m. Monday to a report of a vehicle on Ohio 694 near Cloverdale, Ohio, in Putnam County that had struck a utility pole before flipping over, the highway patrol news release said.

Dawn Luke, 69, of Van Wert, Ohio, was ejected from the back seat of the 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser and died of her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, the release said.

The driver, Bonnie Luke, 69, and front seat passenger, Michael Luke, 69, both of Mendon, Ohio, had injuries that were not life-threatening, the highway patrol said. They were taken to a hospital in Lima.

The Cruiser was badly damaged and was towed.

The crashes remain under investigation, the news releases said.

dfilchak@jg.net