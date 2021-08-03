Fire department seeking recruits

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is accepting applications for their 94th Recruit Class, Fire Chief Eric Lahey announced Monday.

The inclusive organization is seeking all qualified applicants ages 21 to 35. Applicants must be 21 by Sept. 8 and must not turn 36 before Sept. 22. Firefighter applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Late applications will not be accepted.

Classes will begin April 18 for those who make it onto the hiring list and are given an offer of employment. Those who graduate from the recruit academy will begin employment at their assigned fire station by September 2022.

More information and instructions relating to the hiring process are available at FortWayneFireDepartment.org. Applications will be available online only.

Those who successfully submit an application by the deadline will be notified of next steps.

Thieves target cars at Steuben lakes

The Steuben County Sheriff's Department is investigating a string of thefts from vehicles at Lake George and Long Beach Lake over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the sheriff's department tip line at 260-668-4646 or submit a tip through the app at https://apps.myocv.com/share/a48346703.

The sheriff's department reminded residents and visitors to lock their vehicles, and not leave valuables or keys inside an unlocked vehicle.