Fort Wayne man, 76, faces molesting counts

A 76-year-old city man is charged with molesting a 9-year-old girl about seven years ago.

Oliver David Ritchie of the 1300 block of Runnion Avenue was charged Friday with four felony counts of child molesting.

Ritchie told police he carried out various sexual acts on the victim. He was arrested and taken to the Allen County Jail.

The girl and her family were staying at Ritchie's home during the summer of 2014, Fort Wayne police Officer Jean Gigli stated in a probable cause affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at a Safe Passage Child Advocacy Center.

Ritchie was released Wednesday on $35,000 bond and has a court hearing Friday.

