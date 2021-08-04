Man held on child porn charges

A 37-year-old Rome City man is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail on child exploitation and other charges.

Gary Neil Masters II was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of child exploitation, three counts of child pornography possession and a charge of child solicitation, a release from the Indiana State Police said.

His next court appearance on this case is scheduled for Oct. 18, according to a Noble County Jail spokeswoman, who said Masters is currently serving a sentence on residential break-in.

The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, also known as ICAC, got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used to store child pornography, the release said.

The investigation led to Masters. No other information was available, Indiana State Police spokesman Brian Walker said.

If Masters were released on the most recent charges, he would be required to be on home detention and monitored by a GPS unit, the Noble County spokeswoman said.

