    Wednesday, August 04, 2021 1:00 am

    SUV kills woman who survived 1st crash

    Journal Gazette

    A 75-year-old Van Wert woman was struck and killed northeast of Lima in Allen County, Ohio, after getting out of her damaged car that was hit moments earlier.

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Linda Tuckerman's vehicle backed onto the wrong side of Lincoln Highway from Cool Road and was hit by a Chevrolet Traverse about 10:15 p.m. Monday.

    An oncoming Ford Explorer then smashed into Tuckerman and her car, police said.

    The impact of the crash pushed the woman's car into a trailer the Traverse was hauling.

    Police said the Traverse driver and his passengers were not hurt, but a man driving the Explorer suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

