Arrest made in woman's slaying at Lake James

An Anderson man was arrested Wednesday in the June stabbing death of an 82-year-old woman at her Lake James home.

Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, was taken into custody without incident just after 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West Vinyard Street in Anderson, Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson said.

Hoover is charged with murder, and he might face additional charges. He was being held without bail, the sheriff said.

Hoover is a former neighbor of Wilma Ball, who was found about 12:30 p.m. June 23 in a home in the 300 block of Lake James Lane 200 East. Investigators determined she was stabbed, police said.

Hoover was identified as a suspect through extensive investigation and DNA analysis, Robinson said. Detectives asked Ball's neighbors for any surveillance video taken near her home and the surrounding area.

Indiana State Police and Anderson police assisted Steuben County authorities.

