City narcotics officer suspended 60 days

A Fort Wayne police narcotics officer was suspended 60 days Thursday after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant.

The details of Officer Kevin Peeper's suspension without pay were disclosed during a Board of Public Safety meeting where his suspension for improper conduct was approved.

Assistant Chief Karl Niblick told The Journal Gazette after the meeting why Peeper was suspended. Typically, the board does not reveal conduct prompting a suspension.

A confidential informant is an anonymous agent who assists in criminal investigations, such as drug sales, in exchange for financial or other considerations, according to the International Association of Chiefs of Police website. Sometimes, the confidential informant will work off criminal charges in exchange for working with police, according to a Fort Wayne officer who requested anonymity.

The board also heard Capt. Kurtis Letz, the department's internal affairs chief, discuss House Bill 1006 that became law July 1. The legislation requires departments to report officers who are fired, suspended or resign with or without criminal behavior.

The state certifies police officers and has the right to decertify officers if officials believe that action is warranted, Letz said. An officer doesn't necessarily have to be charged with criminal behavior to face decertification, according to the legislation, Letz said.

The law affects every police department in the state, Letz told the board, including many that don't have internal affairs departments. The law protects citizens against a decertified officer trying to get hired at another department, he added.

jduffy@jg.net