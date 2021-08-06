New Haven bicyclist killed in crash ID'd

A 57-year-old New Haven man was identified Thursday as the victim of a fatal bicycle-vehicle crash in New Haven, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Thomas Stayanoff was riding his bicycle Friday when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Moeller and Werling roads, the coroner's office said in a statement. The office said it was notified of his death on Wednesday.

Stayanoff was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash.

The coroner determined he died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 28th traffic fatality in Allen County this year.

The crash remains under investigation.