The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 06, 2021 1:00 am

    New Haven bicyclist killed in crash ID'd

    Journal Gazette

    A 57-year-old New Haven man was identified Thursday as the victim of a fatal bicycle-vehicle crash in New Haven, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

    Thomas Stayanoff was riding his bicycle Friday when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Moeller and Werling roads, the coroner's office said in a statement. The office said it was notified of his death on Wednesday.

    Stayanoff was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash.

    The coroner determined he died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 28th traffic fatality in Allen County this year.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story