Bomb threat shuts down FWA

A bomb threat on Twitter that Transportation Security Administration officials deemed credible led to a two-hour shutdown Friday at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Scott Hinderman, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority's executive director of airports, said the airport was evacuated about 2:25 p.m. as officials sought more information about a man who had boarded a Delta flight and then asked to deplane and reschedule his flight.

Airline officials matched the passenger to a bag inside the airport and “out of an abundance of caution” halted passengers on incoming flights from deplaning and sent other passengers outside. Hinderman said the bag in question “had some abnormalities” but did not specify what they were.

Passengers were allowed back in at 4:15 p.m. when regular airline travel resumed.

The Fort Wayne Police Department bomb squad arrived and determined there was no threat, Hinderman said, and the passenger was questioned. Hinderman said it's not unusual for passengers to ask to deplane, but he offered no further information on why the situation was suspect.

Hinderman said he did not believe any flights were canceled but said passengers with “tight connections” may have run into some delays.

One of those who was delayed was George Figuerodo, a real estate investor who visits Fort Wayne about once a month and was on his way back to San Diego with a connecting flight in Chicago. He debated with fellow traveler Cruz Solis whether to try to drive to Chicago with a 41/2-hour window to get to O'Hare Airport.

“We're just trying to make a decision if we have to drive there or not,” Figuerodo said, but then opted to spend another night in Fort Wayne.

In a news release, Hinderman said flights continued to be accepted at the airport while the incident was taking place and passengers who were cleared from the terminal were rescreened by TSA personnel.

