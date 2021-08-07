Butler shooting kills 1, injures 2

Indiana State Police on Friday continued its investigation into a shooting near Butler that left one man dead and two other people seriously injured.

About 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department were called to a home in the 5000 block of County Road 22 after a report of shots fired.

Officers found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, state police said. The deputies began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Police said the victims were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where one man was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

There is no current threat to the public, police said.