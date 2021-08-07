Life term sought in slaying of family

The Allen County prosecutor's office will seek life without parole for the local man accused of slaying a mother and her three children in June.

Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, appeared Friday in Allen Superior Court as prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge moved to add life without parole to the existing four counts of murder. Chief Public Defender William Lebrato is listed as the accused's legal representation.

Melanie Zent – mother of Sarah Zent, 26, and grandmother of Carter, 5, Ashton, 3, and Aubree, 2 – said she made it clear to prosecutors that she wanted Hancz-Barron to spend his time in prison in the general population “so he feels the fear every day because my babies died afraid.”

“I need for him to fear for his life every day until he leaves this earth,” she said. “Sarah gives me my strength every day to be able to fight for her.”

The bodies of Sarah Zent and her children were found about 11 a.m. June 2 in their home at Gay and McKee streets after two people became concerned they hadn't heard from them and called police.

She was found kneeling beside her bed where her children were lying – all of them with their throats slashed. Sarah Zent was also strangled, and all of them also received multiple stab wounds.

In nearby surveillance video, Hancz-Barron was seen leaving in a Ford pickup truck he stole from a neighbor. He visited his mother and stepmother before driving to Lafayette, where Fort Wayne police caught him at an apartment complex.

Police found a knife with a red stain on the blade on Hancz-Barron, court documents said.

Hancz-Barron had cuts and scratches on his neck and his jaw consistent with scratches from fingernails, court documents said. The victim's Visa card was also found in his billfold.

In court, Melanie Zent said Hancz-Barron wore a face mask and she couldn't tell his facial expression. She locked eyes with him twice for about 30 seconds.

“I didn't feel anger from him but I'm sure he felt that from me, just utter disgust,” Zent said. The family filled both front rows in the courtroom, she added.

Melanie Zent said she'd known Hancz-Barron since he was 15 and he seemed to be mild-mannered and had suffered setbacks in his life. Hancz-Barron was a former boyfriend of Sarah Zent but not the father of her children.

The deaths shook Fort Wayne and hundreds attended a memorial outside Sarah Zent's home shortly after the slayings occurred. Melanie Zent said the Ten-Point Coalition, a city-sponsored foot patrol, “paid for everything,” including the funeral home, the church, death certificates and the newspaper announcement.

On a mural at Unity Barber Shop on East Pontiac Street, the artist added calla lilies to represent Sarah Zent and her children.

