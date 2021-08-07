Man takes plea in hotel slaying

A man charged with shooting another man to death at a Lima Road hotel in January pleaded guilty Friday to murder.

A plea deal for Joseph Rose calls for a 55-year sentence with five years suspended and 50 years behind bars, according to the Allen County prosecutor's office. Rose will be sentenced Aug. 27 by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.

In January, Rose was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

If Rose, 28, had gone to trial, scheduled to begin Tuesday, and found guilty, he could have faced 65 years for murder with a maximum 32 years on the other charges.

Rose pleaded guilty to killing Myquel Middlebrook, 22, about 8:40 a.m. Jan. 19 after Rose arrived at a room at Hawthorne Suites and got into an argument with Middlebrook, a popular local musician, female witnesses told police.

Rose, whose nickname was “Doc,” pulled a gun and “shot Myquel directly in the chest,” court documents said. Rose told detectives he found a gun on the bed and when Middlebrook charged at him, “the gun just went off,” court documents said.

Rose then went to another hotel room and ordered the occupant at gunpoint to help him escape. The two of them sneaked out of the room, ran through a hole in a fence toward Raytheon and got into a black Jeep – an escape caught on the hotel's surveillance video.

Rose was caught less than 12 hours after the shooting death and booked into the Allen County Jail without bail.

