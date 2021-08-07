Shooting evidence found, but home empty

Fort Wayne police found no one inside a south-side home Friday after hearing and finding evidence of a shooting.

Police were called just after 11:30 a.m. because of gunshots heard near Indiana Avenue. Officers found what appeared to be bullet holes in a vehicle and home at 2723 Indiana Ave.

Officers blocked traffic to the area and tried to contact anyone inside with a loud speaker, but no one responded. The department's Crisis Response and Emergency Services teams were called.

Officers determined who lived at the home but could not reach them. Officers then entered the home looking for suspects or injured people, but found no one.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or send information through the Crime Stoppers app P3.

Ohio man hospitalized after found in home fire

A 63-year-old Hicksville, Ohio, man was burned in a house fire at his home, Hicksville police said Friday.

Jeffrey Pepple, 63, was found on the floor at his home in the 300 block of South Main Street about 11 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Pepple was taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, then flown to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment of his burns, the statement said.

Police did not know his current condition.

The two officers who found Pepple were treated at the Hicksville hospital for smoke inhalation and released.

The Hicksville Fire Department reported heavy smoke, fire and water damage in the blaze, which was controlled within 30 minutes by Hicksville and Sherwood firefighters.

The fire remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office.