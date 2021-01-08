The chart lists crimes through Aug. 2 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 4B

7/31/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Washington Blvd.

Sector 11

7/28/21 8 p.m. Burglary 1400 Cass St.

7/30/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Andrew St.

8/1/21 6:25 a.m. Burglary 500 Franke Park Drive

8/1/21 11 p.m. Burglary 3800 Lima Road

8/2/21 1:19 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Spy Run Ave.

Sector 12

7/27/21 3:36 a.m. Burglary 1400 Third St.

7/27/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Runnion Ave.

7/27/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 W. Main St.

7/31/21 3:41 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Third St.

8/1/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Sinclair St.

8/2/21 3:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Sinclair St.

Sector 13

7/29/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Coliseum Blvd. W.

8/2/21 2 p.m. Burglary 2300 Point West Drive

Sector 15

7/30/21 10:04 a.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Coliseum Blvd. W.

7/31/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Coliseum Blvd. W.

Sector 16

8/1/21 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Coliseum Blvd. W.

Sector 17

8/1/21 11:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7600 Cold Springs Blvd.

8/2/21 3:14 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Dawsons Creek Blvd.

Sector 21

7/27/21 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Vance Ave.

7/28/21 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Curdes Ave.

7/29/21 midnight Burglary 2500 West Drive

7/29/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 2500 West Drive

7/29/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 St. Joseph Blvd.

8/1/21 1:16 p.m. Robbery 1900 Hobson Road

8/1/21 2 p.m. Burglary 1900 Hobson Road

8/1/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Oneida St.

8/1/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Kentucky Ave.

Sector 22

7/27/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Coliseum Blvd. N.

Sector 23

7/30/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 Wakopa Court

Sector 25

7/30/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Trier Road

Sector 31

7/27/21 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 W. Main St.

8/1/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 W. Berry St.

Sector 32

8/2/21 5:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Nelson St.

Sector 35

7/28/21 6:15 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5800 Fairfield Ave.

7/30/21 noon Theft from vehicle 6400 Fairfield Ave.

8/1/21 10:31 a.m. Burglary 5100 Fairfield Ave.

8/1/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 S. Calhoun St.

Sector 36

7/27/21 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6000 Bluffton Road

8/1/21 1:30 p.m. Burglary 7300 Springhill Drive

Sector 41

7/30/21 10 a.m. Burglary 500 Madison St.

7/31/21 11 p.m. Robbery 900 E. Washington Blvd.

8/2/21 9:55 a.m. Burglary 1100 Chute St.

Sector 42

7/29/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Smith St.

Sector 44

8/1/21 midnight Burglary 2900 Lillie St.

8/1/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Bowser Ave.

8/2/21 1:26 a.m. Burglary 3100 Winter St.

Sector 45

7/29/21 2:45 a.m. Burglary 1300 E. Fairfax Ave.

Sector 47

7/28/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Tillman Road

Sector 61

7/31/21 10 p.m. Burglary 2600 Covington Pointe Trail