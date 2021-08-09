Occupant injured in Till Road home fire

One person received minor burns in a garage fire at a West Till Road residence Sunday, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1900 block of West Till about 12:30 p.m. and found a car and detached garage fully involved, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters controlled the blaze within 17 minutes, the statement said. It caused heavy fire and moderate water and smoke damage to the garage. The fire remains under investigation.

Fort Wayne police, American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Neighborhood Code and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority assisted.

Man who died in shooting named

The Indiana State Police identified the man fatally shot at a home near Butler as Samuel King.

The 36-year-old Butler resident was pronounced dead Thursday at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, police said.

Two others – a man and a woman – also were taken to the Fort Wayne hospital and remained hospitalized as of Saturday, police said.

The shootings at 5458 County Road 22 remain under investigation, police said. Information will be submitted to the DeKalb County prosecutor for review at the investigation's conclusion.