Huntington man took life after long standoff: Police

Huntington police have identified a man Tuesday who they said took his own life after police tried to serve arrest warrants at his home on South Jefferson Street.

Phillip T. Sonnigsen, 33, of Huntington died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday afternoon, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers arrived about 10 a.m. and were informed a few hours later that Sonnigsen was armed and had threatened to hurt himself instead of surrendering, police said.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department SWAT team was called in at 3:45 p.m. After about four hours of negotiations, the SWAT team entered the home in the 800 block of South Jefferson Street and found Sonningsen in need of immediate medical attention.

EMS personnel tried to save his life, police said.

“It was very unfortunate and heart-breaking, and this is the last thing we wanted to see happen,” Huntington Police Chief Chad Hacker said.

Sonnigsen had two warrants in Huntington County charging him with domestic battery and drunken driving, both from last year, and a warrant charging him with non-support of a dependent in Wells County this year, according to online court documents and Hacker.

Indiana State Police is in charge of investigating the incident, according to ISP's Sgt. Brian Walker.

jduffy@jg.net