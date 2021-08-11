Officer: No bullet at slaying site

Diquan Meriwether died from a single bullet to the chest at the front door of an Abbott Street home, but no bullet, shell casing, projectile or gun was collected at the scene, the lead crime scene technician testified Tuesday.

Fort Wayne police Officer Al Garriott took the stand in the trial for Kennisha Jackson, 20, charged with murder and using a gun in Meriwether’s Jan. 14, 2020, death.

Garriott, who said he’s processed between 5,000 and 6,000 crime scenes in his career, said he would have expected to find bullet evidence.

Jackson, 20, who is claiming self-defense, sat with her attorney, Donald Swanson. Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee showed Garriott photos of blood found on a living room sofa and floor, on a baby seat in the dining room and the front door where Garriott said the bullet went through the open door and door trim.

Meriweather, 19, who died at a hospital, was reportedly at Jackson’s home to collect $80 from her when the two got into an argument, police have said.

According to a probable cause written by city police homicide Detective Jeff Marsee, Jackson said Meriwether pulled a gun on her.

Meriwether made it to a waiting car but was driven around town for an hour and a half before being taken to a hospital where he died. By the time detectives were called to the scene, an hour and a half had passed, court documents said.

At no time did Jackson call police, and the home “appeared to have been cleaned before detectives made the scene,” court documents said.

Garriott testified the car used to drive Meriweather had no gun in it. Meriweather’s blue sneakers were also found in different places, Garriott and Lee said.

Swanson asked Garriott if the blood stains found inside the home and on the porch were DNA tested. Garriott said they were not.

The trial continues today and is set to wrap up Friday.

