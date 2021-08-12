Loaded gun found in luggage at FWA

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a loaded firearm from making its way on board an airplane at Fort Wayne International Airport, the agency said Wednesday.

During screening of carry-on luggage Monday, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen, the TSA said in a statement. It said TSA officials alerted airport public safety.

“TSA has a message for travelers: Take note of the contents of your carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport to ensure that you do not bring firearms or others prohibited items to the security checkpoint,” Aaron Batt, Indiana TSA federal security director, said in the statement.

The typical civil penalty for a first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100, the agency said.

Ex-Bluffton official charged

A former Bluffton code enforcement official is charged with soliciting sex from a minor in Grant County.

James Allen Mettler, 70, was charged Aug. 3 with felony vicarious sexual conduct causing a child under 16 years of age to engage in deviate sex and two misdemeanor charges of making an unlawful proposition, according to online court documents.

The alleged incident occurred July 30, court records said. He has a jury trial in Grant County scheduled for Jan. 11.