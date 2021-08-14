1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting

A woman died, and a man was badly injured in a shooting north of Fort Wayne on Friday, police said.

The shooting occurred at Oak Crossing Apartments. The county coroner will identify the victims and manner of the woman's death. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Allen County Sheriff's Department spokesman Steve Stone said police were called just after 7:45 a.m. to the 10600 block of Day Lily Drive, just north of Dupont Road between Interstate 69 and Tonkel Road.

Ashley Gutknecht, who moved to the apartments this year but also lived there six years ago, said the complex includes medical professionals who live there. “I'm not thrilled,” she said, adding “we love the neighborhood. I always felt safe.”

No one interviewed for this story said they heard gunshots. Gutknecht's best friend, Jessica Thompson, said she never heard anything suspicious.

“There are no concerning cars (that come into the area),” Thompson said.

Sheriff's department detectives continued their investigation Friday afternoon. They put up yellow crime scene tape in front of the building where the shooting occurred.

