The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, August 14, 2021 4:40 pm

    Victims identified in Friday double shooting

    Journal Gazette

    The double shooting at an apartment complex Friday morning was ruled a homicide-suicide Saturday by the Allen County coroner.

    The Allen County Sheriff's Department initially responded to Oak Crossing Apartments on Day Lily Drive just before 8 a.m. on a report of suicide threats.

    A woman pronounced dead at the scene was identified as Hannah Stailey, 18, of Harlan. The coroner ruled the cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner of death as homicide.

    A man taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries died this morning. Levi W. Long, 22, of Fort Wayne died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide by the coroner.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story