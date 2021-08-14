Victims identified in Friday double shooting

The double shooting at an apartment complex Friday morning was ruled a homicide-suicide Saturday by the Allen County coroner.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department initially responded to Oak Crossing Apartments on Day Lily Drive just before 8 a.m. on a report of suicide threats.

A woman pronounced dead at the scene was identified as Hannah Stailey, 18, of Harlan. The coroner ruled the cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner of death as homicide.

A man taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries died this morning. Levi W. Long, 22, of Fort Wayne died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide by the coroner.