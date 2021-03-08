The chart lists crimes through Aug. 9 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 4B

8/4/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Ewing St.

Sector 11

8/3/21 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Westbrook Drive

Sector 12

8/5/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 1000 Third St.

8/8/21 9:35 p.m. Robbery 2100 Sherman Blvd.

Sector 15

8/4/21 6 p.m. Burglary 100 E. Collins Road

8/5/21 5:30 a.m. Burglary 300 Stable Drive

Sector 16

8/3/21 8:28 p.m. Burglary 2700 W. Washington Center Road

8/4/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 5800 Challenger Parkway

8/8/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 6300 Lima Road

8/8/21 4:19 a.m. Burglary 3100 W. Washington Center Road

Sector 17

8/5/21 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Dawsons Creek Blvd.

8/5/21 12:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 10000 Dawsons Creek Blvd.

Sector 18

8/6/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Dupont Commerce Ct.

Sector 21

8/5/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3100 E. State Blvd.

Sector 25

8/3/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Nadina Cove

Sector 26

8/5/21 2 a.m. Robbery 6200 St. Joe Road

Sector 28

8/9/21 9:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10200 Maysville Road

8/9/21 11:41 a.m. Burglary 4600 Schwartz Road

Sector 31

8/3/21 11:30 p.m. Robbery 1000 W. Berry St.

8/4/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 W. Washington Blvd.

8/7/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 W. Berry St.

8/8/21 noon Burglary 700 Union St.

Sector 32

8/4/21 5:57 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Fairfield Ave.

8/7/21 7:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 W. DeWald St.

Sector 33

8/5/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Freeman St.

Sector 35

8/7/21 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 700 Nuttman Ave.

Sector 36

8/8/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Dunkelberg Road

Sector 38

8/5/21 2:45 p.m. Burglary 2600 Corvalis Ave.

8/7/21 10:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Allendale Drive

8/9/21 1:20 a.m. Robbery Corvalis Ave.

and Belle Vista Boulevard

Sector 41

8/3/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 900 Monroe St.

8/8/21 11:08 a.m. Robbery 1200 Oak St.

Sector 42

8/3/21 8 p.m. Robbery Lafayette and East Creighton Avenue

8/5/21 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Smith St.

Sector 43

8/4/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 2700 Adams St.

Sector 44

8/5/21 2:02 p.m. Robbery 2900 Monroe St.

Sector 45

8/3/21 2:30 p.m. Burglary 1200 Capitol Ave.

8/7/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5200 S. Anthony Blvd.

8/8/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Oliver St.

8/9/21 2:05 p.m. Robbery 4800 Lillie St.

Sector 48

8/6/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Amarillo Drive