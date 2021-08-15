Coroner identifies victim of homicide

The Allen County coroner released the names of the two people who died in a suicide-homicide Friday morning at the Oak Crossing apartments just north of Dupont Road.

Hannah Stailey, 18, of Harlan, died from a gunshot wound Friday morning before 7:45 a.m. on the third floor of the apartment complex, close to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Jon Brandenberger, Allen County coroner, said Saturday.

Levi W. Long, 22, of Fort Wayne died Saturday morning from injuries following a self-inflicted gunshot to the head Friday. The apartment is listed as his residence, according to online court documents.

Stailey is the 24th homicide in Allen County this year. Long's death was ruled a suicide, the coroner said.

Long was charged in August 2020 with rape and sexual battery, both felonies, and was to appear in court Friday representing himself. He skipped his appearance, and a warrant was issued for his arrest by Superior Court Judge David Zent, court documents indicate.

Long's three-day jury trial in mid-September was canceled as of Saturday, court documents indicated.

Stailey played varsity soccer for Woodlan High School, and on Saturday, the team sent out its condolences.

“With heavy hearts, the Woodlan Girls Soccer team is ready to start their scrimmage. #9 you are in our thoughts!” a tweet from Woodlan Sports read.

No. 9 was Stailey's number.

Victoria Jacobsen of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

jduffy@jg.net