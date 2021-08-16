2-vehicle crash leaves 3 injured

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and an adult and juvenile had minor injuries in a two-car crash Sunday at Oxford Street and Bowser Avenue.

An initial police investigation indicated the driver of a passenger car was driving at a high rate of speed about 2:15 p.m. and passing other cars when he struck an SUV, causing it to leave the road and hit a building.

The two adults and one juvenile were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but one of the adults was downgraded later.

The investigation remains under investigation.

Scammers impersonating police

The Fort Wayne Police Department is reminding residents to avoid a police impersonation scam.

According to police, people are being called and told they have outstanding federal warrants and will be arrested if they do not pay a certain amount. They have been using actual department officer names and phone numbers in the scam.

Anyone who is or has been contacted by a police impersonator is asked to contact the police at 427-1222.